Another week, another batch of free games are being offered by The Epic Games Store. We haven’t really had any big hitters since the Summer MEGA Sale, but some popular indie games have been up for grabs recently including some more this week and the next.

Both Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast are free on The Epic Games Store this week, which you can claim until next Thursday (July 15th) when another batch of indie games will be offered for free. If you have no idea what these games are, then have a look below and see if they’re up your alley.

So here are the free games available on The Epic Games Store this week…

--------------

“Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor™ with the post-apocalyptic zombie universe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

--------------

“Ironcast is inspired by Victorian-era science fiction, set in an exciting alternative history; a time when refined men and women in top hats and bonnets commanded gigantic walking war machines, laying waste to the enemies of the British Empire.”

--------------

So there you have it! That’s the free games available this week, next week will see Obduction (from the creators of Myst) and Offworld Trading Company available to keep for free.

What do you think? Will you be picking up this week’s free games on the EGS? Which one are you most excited to grab? And how have you been finding the free games on offer recently? Let us know!

