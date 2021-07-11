One of the most anticipated FPS games coming out is made by just 1 person, which makes everything we see about it all the more impressive. In fact, a new gameplay trailer has just been released showing off various gameplay elements including stealth, bosses, and a big plane crash set piece among others.

Bright Memory: Infinite will be releasing globally later this year, though we still don’t have an exact release date yet which is unfortunate, but we’ll probably hear something more concrete soon. Anyway, if you were expecting BM Infinite to be a one-trick pony, then check out the trailer below to see if it might be your thing:

Owners of the original Bright Memory - which acted as a sort of vertical slice of the main Infinite game - will get a free upgrade to the full Infinite version at launch. Though, considering the low price of the original Bright Memory, and the fact there is only 1 person on the development team, I wouldn’t expect Infinite to be a super long FPS. Either way though, we’re excited.

