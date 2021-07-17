Cloud Computing has been around for a while now, but only recently has the gaming industry been dabbling in it. Most notably with cloud gaming - a way of playing a game through the cloud without having to actually download it or worry about your PC hardware running it - but DICE believes it could be used for more than just that, and it could have a big impact on the future of FPS games.

During the recent EA Play Spotlight stream dedicated to the “Future of FPS,” General Manager at DICE, Oskar Gabrielson, talked about Cloud Computing and how it could actually benefit games in the future like the upcoming Battlefield 2042:

“Cloud computing has really changed a bunch of other industries, and gaming has barely touched on it,” he said. “So if you think about a game like Battlefield, we have things like A.I. in the game now, destruction, actual procedural level creation.”

“And the next-gen consoles, they are of course super powerful, but if we move much of that logic out to the cloud [...] we can do some really high-scale computing that we haven't been able to do in the past... destruction, visual fidelity. I think it's just a couple years away, and then you'll see some pretty cool shooter games out there, I'd imagine. But we'll see.”

The key message there is Cloud Computing, not Cloud Gaming. Instead of using the cloud to stream the entire game directly to you, as Gabrielson said it can instead be used for the game’s logic and even for visual fidelity. When asked whether cloud computing would be present in BF2042 however, Gabrielson said “no comment.”

We’ve already seen the power of cloud computing in terms of visual fidelity in the recent Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is by far one of the most visually impressive games of last year thanks to petabytes of information being stored on the cloud. It does raise questions about offline capability, though in an online multiplayer game, does that really matter?

What do you think? How could cloud computing be used to enhance games like Battlefield? Would you be interested in seeing how that works? And what would that mean for offline play? Let us know your thoughts!

