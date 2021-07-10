We all know how bad the situation is with PC hardware across the world, and AMD has been struggling to keep up with the demand for their new RX 6000 series graphics cards and Ryzen 5000 series of processors. However, as graphics card prices are falling due to the sudden drop in crypto mining demand, when can we expect AMD’s stock to get better?

According to AMD, availability should start to look much better as we go into 2022, but supply is steadily increasing every quarter at least. Although it seems that the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 CPUs are in better stock and price at the moment, there’s still some limitations there, which is only more apparent with the RX 6000 GPUs.

In a recent interview with AMD CEO Lisa Su, she stated that in the last year or so “demand has far exceeded even our aggressive expectations,” something which can easily be seen in the scarcity of availability for graphics cards at the moment.

Su also continued to say that “for this year, it’s going to continue to be quite tight. I think going into 2022, it will depend a little bit on the dynamics of the market overall. But we’re certainly bringing on more capacity every quarter, so you’ll see more output every quarter for sure.”

So at least we can hope to start seeing better availability and prices for AMD hardware. Currently, a sharp decline in crypto mining has seen reduced prices for GPUs across Europe, but it’s still at least 50% above MSRP. That’s not perfect, but it is a substantial improvement over the 300% of MSRP that we have seen over the last few months.

So it seems like, although the global chip shortage could last until 2023, we should start seeing things return to normal next year. That’s still a 6 month wait unfortunately, but it’s better than anything we have at the moment. Although, by that time Nvidia should be announcing their next-gen successor to the RTX 30 series anyway.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get new PC hardware recently? A new GPU? CPU? Or both? Can you wait until 2022 to get new PC hardware? Or is it just better to wait until the next generation of GPUs and CPUs anyway? Let us know your thoughts!

