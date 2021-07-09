It's been a while since we've done one of these so why not kick things back off in the Summer of 2021 as the weather gets hotter (at least on this side of the hemisphere) and lots of games to play. With a recent lull in big new games coming out, I'm sure some of us are looking to tackle that backlog in our Steam libraries.

As is usual here, we want to know what you're planning on playing this weekend and see if there's maybe a new game we can play that we either haven't heard of or given a chance yet. Whether old, new, standard, or quirky, whatever it is you've been playing and planning on to continue to play this weekend we want to know!

But first, here's what our very own GD staff will be playing themselves this weekend...

--------------

Chad - I've recently picked up Stardew Valley after waiting for so long because I knew the kind of time I would sink into that game would outway any of my normal daily responsibilities. I can say I have been doing quite well recently however, and limiting myself to only 6 hours a day, which I can hopefully bring down to 5 hours and 45 minutes by next week and so on.

At the same time I recently started Hand of Fate 2 since that was given away for free in the Epic Games Store a while ago. I played and finished the first game but never picked up the sequel, so I've been dabbling in that every now and then, when I'm not playing Stardew that is.

Felix - I have been enjoying Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Beta. Its still not out fully until 2nd September, but a lot of the game is certainly in place. Its got some reasonably achievable recommended system requirements too, opening the game up to a large proportion of modern PCs. It feels like if you have a gaming PC that has been put together in the past 5 years then you should be good to go.

This Pathfinder is not a direct sequel to Owlcats previous Pathfinder: Kingmaker, which is itself an exceptional Adventure Path and probably why they chose to do that one first. But it is an evolution of the game engine used in that first one, with enhanced graphical tweaks and a 360 degree rotational camera view, that helps provide more 3d to the environments you visit in this classic isometric RPG fantasy tabletop game.

Oh and I was thinking of picking up Sea of Thieves, but was wondering if you guys have any thoughts you could share on it? Should I grab a copy and try and play it cooperatively?

Other than that I would be remiss not to have a little go at the latest FIFA, considering the Euro 2020 final is on Sunday evening and England have somehow managed to womble their way through to Wembley.

D3ATHKeeper - I plan on finishing a personal project of mine this weekend to release next week. However, I'll also try some of The Crew 2 since it has a free weekend at the moment and I'll probably also restart Psychonauts 1 to prepare for the Psychonauts 2 launch. Other than that, I'll definitely still play some CSGO with a few of my buddies.

--------------

And there you have it, that's what we're up to this weekend, now it's over to you guys to tell us what you'll be playing this weekend! As always, you can vote for the genre of game you'll be playing the most this weekend, and let's see if we can get a shift towards something other than RPG that is usually the winner, though I very much doubt that.

(If your particular niche of genre isn't covered in the polls below, then just vote for whatever's the closest!)