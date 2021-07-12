A new expansion for the highly popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 Online is coming later this year, and Square Enix have thankfully provided the official PC system requirements needed when the DLC launches. Plus, there's also a new benchmarking tool available now.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker releases on November 23rd 2021 and the initial PC system requirements have been revealed. If you want to check how well your own hardware will run though, you can download and install the official GPU benchmarking tool from here.

Now onto the official Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker PC system requirements...

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker minimum system requirements

*Official system requirements only listed a certain type of hardware, so we have given our own specs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker recommended system requirements

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker will require a GTX 970 or RX 480 graphics card along with either a Core i7-2600 or FX-8370 processor in order to reach the recommended system requirements. This setup should then deliver 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. 8GB of RAM is also needed to meet the recommended specs.

FF14 Endwalker will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 750 or R7 260X and should be paired with a Core i5-750s or Phenom II X4 965 CPU to match the minimum system requirements. This configuration should then deliver 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 720p resolution. Minimum system memory required is 4GB.

Looking over the system requirements above for FFXIV Endwalker, we suggest at least a 7 year old PC in order to play at its best.

Looking over the system requirements above for FFXIV Endwalker, we suggest at least a 7 year old PC in order to play at its best.