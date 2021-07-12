The annual Tokyo Game Show is another one of the big gaming events that occurs each year alongside the likes of E3, Gamescom, and some others. Although the next big Final Fantasy game has already been announced, we haven’t seen or even heard much about it recently. However, it sounds like the game is nearly done, but don’t expect it at TGS 2021.

During a recent livestream for Final Fantasy 14, Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed some information about the highly anticipated and upcoming Final Fantasy 16, including details on how development is going.

According to Yoshida, FF16’s scenarios are nearly complete, and the voice recordings are currently in its final stages. That means development is coming along quite well, but when will we next be able to actually see something? Well, it turns out that might be a while...

“I’m not holding back more information just for the sake of it, but rather I want the next information to be something that will ‘convince everyone to buy the game,’” said Yoshida. “The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like “Bam!” So nothing new until I’m satisfied.”

Yoshida added that whilst they want to show something at TGS 2021, they may not make the deadline. Plus, they don’t like showing half-baked content: “we really want to show something for Tokyo Game Show 2021, but we probably can’t make that deadline… we definitely want to show it, but isn’t it better if when we do, you’re able to play it right after?”

That may be a bit disappointing to some fans who have been anticipatingly awaiting the next trailer or gameplay reveal for Final Fantasy XVI since the game was announced last year during the PlayStation 5 September Showcase. So don’t expect anything for FFXVI anytime soon, but once we do get some, expect something big and a release soon after.

We still have no idea whether Final Fantasy 16 will be coming to PC or not. It’s definitely a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and after a brief period where Sony teased a PC release, we still have no definitive answer. Only time will tell unfortunately, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

What do you think? Are you excited for Final Fantasy 16? Do you want to see more gameplay/trailers now? Or do you prefer seeing the product closer to launch? Let us know!

