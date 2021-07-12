The Witcher universe has been growing a lot recently, and thanks to the Witcher trilogy of video games and the overwhelming success of the third entry, has become a global phenomenon and an established IP that has expanded into the world of movies and television. So much so that the upcoming The Witcher 3 next-gen edition will include new content specifically inspired by the recent Netflix series.

The announcement was made during the recent WitcherCon which celebrated the world of The Witcher from books, to video games, to TV. Although the new content is inspired by the Netflix series, it likely won’t be anything like new quests, characters, or areas, and more like new items inspired by the show.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year!” said the Twitter post. “Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix”.

Exactly what the new items will be included isn’t known at this point, but the developers promise “more info coming soon!” so we’ll probably hear something in the coming months up until the next-gen version’s release date, which we also still don’t know just yet.

The Witcher 3 next-gen edition is an upcoming version of the game with improved textures courtesy of the highly popular HD Reworked Project, as well as official ray tracing support. It will also be a free update to owners of the base game or Complete Edition, and hopefully we’ll see more soon and find out when the new version actually releases.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Witcher 3 next-gen version? What kind of requirements do you think we can expect? And what kind of items/content would you like to see added and inspired from the Netflix show? Let us know!

