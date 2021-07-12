Electronic Arts has come under fire recently for their poor handling of the PC versions of some of their popular sports games. Last year it was confirmed that FIFA 21 on PC would be based on last-gen consoles, and this year once again FIFA 22 on PC will be missing out on next-gen console features.

Last month, Madden NFL 22 came under similar fire when it was also revealed to be based on the last-gen consoles when it came to the PC version, which sparked speculation that FIFA 22 would also follow suit. Similar to that situation, Fifa 22 will not have any of the next-gen console features on PC.

The above trailer reveals one of the new next-gen technologies used in the upcoming FIFA 22, known as HyperMotion. Essentially, this combines both motion capture and machine learning technologies in order to create more natural and believable animations. The only way to experience these features on PC is through Google Stadia.

“When we looked at what generation to put the PC game on, we looked at our fans and what capabilities they had with the hardware they have,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, last year during an interview on the same situation with FIFA 21.

“We have that information to understand what the power of the PCs out there in the world are. When we looked at that, in order to run the gen five game, our min spec would have been at a spot that would have left a lot of people out in the cold not being able to play the game.”

From a business perspective it makes sense due to the size of the audience, and alienating a large demographic on one platform wouldn’t exactly go very well with players and investors. However, it is a shame that EA has yet to work out a way for PC players to enable these features manually, so that those who choose can run on last-gen versions, and those who can will run on next-gen features.

What do you think? Are you excited for FIFA 22? Is it fair for EA to do this? How could they implement the best of both worlds here? Let us know your thoughts!