The next major exapansion for the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 Online is coming soon, and Square Enix have gratefully released an official benchmarking tool. So how well does it actually perform? What kind of hardware is needed to play FF14 Online at its best? We take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2060; the mid-range GTX 970, which is the recommended GPU for playing at 1080p; and the lower-end R7 370 which is close to the minimum required GPU for playing Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker at 720p resolution.

Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the minimum and recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker really is.

Square Enix have released an official benchmarking tool for FF14 Endwalker, which does an extensive benchmarking run across multiple different scenarios and gameplay scenes. It's quite long, but the results then at least give us a good idea of how well your system will perform across varying environments. The results not only give Average FPS and Minimum FPS numbers, but they also provide a general Score for how well your system performed and what action you may need to take in order to get better frame rates.

If you have spotted any significant discrepancies between the benchmark tool and actual in-game performance then do let us know in the Discussion area down below! We found it to be pretty representative of your average experience across different gameplay scenarios, but let us know if you found that to not be the case.

Here's the list of benchmark scores and data along with notes on what they mean for your system and how well you can play Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker...

Score Label Notes 15000+ Extremely High Performance Easily capable of running the game on the highest settings. 11000-14999 Very High Performance Easily capable of running the game. Should perform exceptionally well, even at higher resolutions. 8000-10999 High Performance Easily capable of running the game. Should perform well, even at higher resolutions. 6000-7999 Fairly High Performance Capable of running the game on default settings. Consider switching to a higher resolution depending on performance. 4000-5999 Standard Performance Capable of running the game on default settings. 2000-3999 Slightly Low Performance Capable of running the game, but will experience slowdown. Adjusting settings may improve performance. 1000-1999 Low Performance Capable of running the game, but will experience considerable slowdown. Adjusting settings is unlikely to improve performance. Under 1000 Insufficient Performance Does not meet specifications for running the game.

For the purpose of this benchmark, we went through the three different graphics presets for Desktop. That includes Maximum, High (Desktop), and Standard (Desktop) presets. We found very little difference between the Laptop and Desktop variants of the Standard graphics preset, and so they likely only provide minute optimizations for mobile platforms that barely affects desktops performance. However, of you are on a laptop whilst playing FF14 Endwalker, then you should test out both variants to see if there is a more significant difference between them on your device.

The official FFXIV Endwalker benchmark tool also includes data for how long it takes to load each scene. There are 5 different scenes in total with various kinds of gameplay and cutscenes, and at the end of the run the tool calculates the Total Loading Time of all scenes combined.

With that in mind, let's jump into the PC performance benchmarks for Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker...

Check your PC can run Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker system requirements

--------------

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker minimum system requirements

*Official system requirements only listed a certain type of hardware, so we have given our own specs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker recommended system requirements

*Official system requirements only listed a certain type of hardware, so we have given our own specs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

--------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

*FPS numbers in the performance graph above have been rounded up for easier comparison

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1080p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 150.7985 117.8104 112.2161 Min FPS 60 56 55 Score 20111 16187 15557 Total Loading Time 14.808 15.561 15.9

At 1080p, the FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is very good, achieving well over 60fps even on Maximum graphics settings with minimal frame rate drops during the more demanding gameplay moments.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1440p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 130.7964 90.06068 82.19577 Min FPS 59 54 51 Score 17669 13035 11954 Total Loading Time 14.888 14.87 14.947

The FPS performance of the RTX 2060 at 1440p in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is still really good, delivering above 60fps on average even on Maximum graphics settings. Though there are still some dips in frame rate during more demanding areas, these are still very minimal.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 4K

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 88.48813 47.54178 41.42703 Min FPS 35 25 24 Score 12803 6994 6089 Total Loading Time 14.759 14.998 15.021

Finally, at 4K resolution the FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is okay, achieving between 30fps and 60fps on High and Maximum graphics settings, but with relatively low minimum FPS during the game's most demanding moments. On Standard settings this becomes much better, but is still very low.

Overall, the RTX 2060 is perfectly suitable for playing Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker at 1080p and 1440p resolutions on the maximum graphics settings. At 4K the card begins to struggle, especially during the more demanding scenes, but mostly is able to maintain a decent frame rate throughout.

--------------------

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker GTX 970 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

*FPS numbers in the performance graph above have been rounded up for easier comparison

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1080p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 126.9251 86.53298 77.98409 Min FPS 59 53 47 Score 17324 12522 11275 Total Loading Time 14.677 15.301 15.34

The FPS performance of the GTX 970 at 1080p in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is pretty good. This is the recommended GPU for playign FF14 Endwalker at 1080p resolution, and as we can see is easily able to play on the Maximum graphics settings achieving above 60fps, though there are some occasional dips in frame rate during more demanding moments.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1440p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 95.22369 54.53495 47.08625 Min FPS 46 34 30 Score 13637 7950 6852 Total Loading Time 14.613 14.885 14.843

At 1440p the GTX 970 still performs okay in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, achieving just under 60fps on the High and Maximum graphics settings, though certainly still playable. However, if you want the full 60fps experience at this resolution you will need to stick to Standard graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 4K

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 50.10753 25.47956 21.66393 Min FPS 21 15 14 Score 7355 3756 3203 Total Loading Time 14.649 15.544 15.46

At 4K resolution the GTX 970's FPS performance in FF14 Endwalker is not great, delievrring below 30fps on High and Maximum graphics settings, and below 60fps even on Standard settings. Although the latter is still playable at this frame rate, the significant FPS drops in certain scenarios is very noticeable and uncomfortable to play.

Looking at all the results above, we can safely say the GTX 970 is perfectly suitable for playing Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker on the Maximum graphics settings at 1080 resolution. At 1440p it is still able to play on High graphics settings, but will experience significant frame rate drops during more demanding moments, unless you switch to Standard graphics. At 4K the GTX 970 struggles to play FF14 Endwalker on High or Maximum settings, and on Standard the average FPS is playable, but the frame rate drops during certain moments is very significant and can affect gameplay enjoyment.

--------------------

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Radeon R7 370 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

*FPS numbers in the performance graph above have been rounded up for easier comparison

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1080p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 82.5873 42.50541 37.57182 Min FPS 34 23 21 Score 11993 6170 5430 Total Loading Time (seconds) 17.49 25.649 28.576

The FPS performance of the R7 370 at 1080p in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is okay. This is the minimum required GPU to run the game at 720p. Judging by the results above, we can assume this card will be able to run FF14 at High/Maximum settings at 720p with ease.

However, at 1080p the best result for stability and consistency is Standard graphics settings, though High and Maximum are still playable but with dips in frame rate.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker @ 1440p

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Standard High Maximum Average FPS 52.78226 25.59945 22.15574 Min FPS 21 13 12 Score 7739 3753 3262 Total Loading Time 24.806 37.983 39.214

At 1440p the FPS performance of the R7 370 in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is not great, achieving below 30fps on High or Maximum graphics settings. On Standard settings the FPS is certainly playable, but during certain moments will drop dramatically in frame rate.

Overall, looking at the results above, we can see that the R7 370 is perfectly suitable for playing Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker at 1080p on High/Maximum graphics settings during quieter moments. However, in some more demanding scenes you may need to turn the graphics settings down to Standard. If you want to play FF14 Endwalker at 1440p with an R7 370, you will need to stick to Standard graphics settings for an okay experience.

--------------------

Conclusion

Looking at all the results above, we can see that Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is not a particularly demanding game. However, during certain gameplay moments the frame rate can drop dramatically no matter the hardware. If you want to play FF14 Endwalker at its best though, you will still need a pretty powerful GPU in order to do so.

At 1080p, the GTX 970 is perfect for playing Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker on the Maximum graphics settings, and can go to higher resolutions with playable frame rates but will require a bit of tweaking to the graphics settings.

As for the R7 370, this graphics card can easily play Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker on the lowest graphics settings at 1080p resolution, but is still playable at High or Maximum settings but will experience major dips in frame rate during certain scenarios. Overall, this card is more suited towards 720p gameplay, but is perfectly fine for 1080p on low graphics settings.

Going higher, the RTX 2060 is perfect for playing FFXIV Endwalker at 1080p and 1440p resolutions on the Maximum graphics settings with minimal dips in frame rate during demanding scenes. However, at 4K this card struggles a bit and will require you to drop to Standard graphics settings if you want the best performance.

If you want to play Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker at 4K resolution then you will need a higher end graphics card to get a stable and playable frame rate. We recommend something like an RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, or RTX 3070 for best performance at 4K and minimal frame drops.

Overall, we found the benchmarking tool to be pretty representative of the average performance whilst playing Final Fantasy 14 Online, but we would love to hear your feedback if you found that to not actually be the case and saw a significant discrepancy between in-game performance and the official benchmarking tool.

As always, we welcome any and all feedback from you guys as well, with your own experience of hardware configurations and FPS performance/quality settings. That way we can all better prepare and understand how well our systems will be able to run Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker when it launches on November 23rd 2021.