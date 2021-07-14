Fan favorite RTS series Company of Heroes is finally getting a new entry in the series as SEGA recently officially revealed the new Company of Heroes 3. But that’s not all, as there’s not just a cinematic and gameplay trailer available now, but there’s also a pre-alpha demo that you can sign up for and start playing now!

Company of Heroes 3 will be launching in 2022, though exactly what date is currently unknown. You can sign up for the pre-alpha demo through the Company of Heroes website, which will give you a copy of the demo to download on Steam and you’ll have until 7pm PDT on August 2nd to play as much as you want.

Company of Heroes 3 minimum system requirements

*Official system requirements only listed a certain type of hardware, so we have given our own rough specs for desktop players based on the hardware descriptions provided. These requirements are also subject to change upon the game's full release next year.

Company of Heroes 3 recommended system requirements

Company of Heroes 3 requires at least a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 graphics card in order to match the recommended system requirements, which should achieve 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. This should also be paired with either a Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3500 processor as well as 8GB of RAM.

Company of Heroes 3 will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 1060 or RX 580 paired with a Core i5-8400T or FX-8100 CPU in order to meet the minimum system requirements. This setup will also need at least 8GB of system memory, which should then deliver 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080 resolution.

Looking over the specs above, we suggest at least a 5 year old PC in order to play the CoH 3 Pre-Alpha at its best.

