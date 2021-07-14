The next entry in the F1 series of games is right around the corner, speeding onto our computers this Friday July 16th. It's the first F1 game since EA officially acquired Codemasters earlier this year, and it seems to be the best looking game yet with ray tracing support and several other improvements.

But what kind of graphics settings are there available in F1 2021? And by how much can we adjust them? We take a look at all the PC graphics settings available in F1 2021 and compare them to last year's F1 2020 to see what kind of improvements have been made in the various video options.

So without further ado, let's have a look at all the F1 2021 PC graphics settings...

F1 2021 graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment

Motion Blur Strength

Steering Animation

Video Mode

Benchmark Mode

Peak Nit Adjustment

HDR

Advanced graphics settings

Detail Preset

Ray Traced Shadows

Ray Traced Reflections

Lighting Quality

Post Process

Shadows

Particles

Crowd

Mirrors

Car and Helmet Reflections

Weather Effects

Ground Cover

Skidmarks

Skidmarks Blending

Ambient Occlusion

Screen Space Reflections

Screen Space Shadows

Asynchronous Compute

Texture Streaming

F1 2021 video settings

Display Adapter

Resolution

Display M

Aspect Ratio

VSync

VSync Interval

Refresh Rate

Frame Rate Limit

Maximum FPS

Output Monitor

Anisotropic Filtering

Anti-Aliasing

Dynamic Resolution

Dynamic Resolution Target FPS

Dynamic Resolution Profile

Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale

And that's all the graphics settings available in F1 2021, compared to last year's F1 2020 the graphics settings are pretty much the same aside from the obvious inclusion of official ray tracing support this year.

There is the return of some much loved and appreciated settings though like Asynchronous Compute and Dynamic Resolution, both of which should help to achieve frame rates without reducing image quality by that much. In a game where split second reflexes can be the key to victory, these are more than ideal.

Apart from that though there isn't really much else to mention, though it is worth noting once again that the graphics settings are fairly extensive this year again, which is always great for us in terms of wanting to get the best performance and image quality we want.

We'll be working on some benchmark articles which should hopefully go up soon so we can all see what kind of performance we can get across different graphics cards and which are the best graphics settings for best performance and image quality.