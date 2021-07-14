One of the many anticipated games of this year was the upcoming Action-Adventure Horror game by Tango Gameworks, known as GhostWire: Tokyo. Although there was no solid release date yet (it was expected to launch late 2021), Tango Gameworks have now confirmed the game has been delayed until 2022.

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022,” the message says. “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we've always envisioned it.”

It’s not uncommon to see delays at the moment with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the world, however it still sucks to see it happen. But, as we’ve all recently discovered, it’s better to delay a game outright than to release a half-finished and broken product.

