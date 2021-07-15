We’re just a week away from the official EA Play Live event on July 22nd where we’ll be learning more about some of EA’s upcoming titles including the highly anticipated near-future take on the Battlefield series. Thankfully the developers have answered a few questions in anticipation including crossplay, cross-progression, and more.

The Battlefield 2042 developers recently held a Q&A where the team gave some more details about some of the new features in the game. One of which was about crossplay and cross-progression: whether they would be supported and how that would affect the gameplay.

“On Xbox One and PlayStation 4 you will have access to the same gameplay features that we’ve announced for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5,” the post said. “Weapons, Vehicles, Specialists and Gadgets all remain the same no matter what generation of console you’re playing on.”

So yes, there will be crossplay between PC and consoles, and there will be cross-progression between the console generations. However, crossplay is only limited to certain groups of players, as PC and next-gen console players are separated from last-gen consoles. But the reason is because last-gen console players will actually play on smaller maps:

“Dynamic Weather events such as tornadoes, or Environmental Hazards like EMP storms will also be experienced by all players. The main differences between console generations is that we’ve made adjustments to the playable area on the maps to ensure a fluid play experience for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.”

Additionally, remember how BF2042 would fill up empty spaces with AI bots? That’s to ensure there would always be full servers on each map, but as it turns out there are some limitations on the bots and how they work. Crucially, they cannot be turned off, but players will always have priority over AI bots in multiplayer.

There’s also a limit to how many AI soldiers can spawn in a match, as there will be no more bots than there are players unless a match is still filling up. They’re also only limited to certain actions, as they can’t use specialists or traits, and they can’t use wingsuits, making them more of a support character but with the intelligence to engage in “enemy fire, flanking, throwing grenades or even reviving a downed squad mate.”

There’s many more interesting tidbits to pick up in the recent Q&A, which you can check out the whole thing for yourself here. However, we thought these were the most interesting points to discuss. Obviously, we’ll be learning a lot more in the upcoming EA Play Live event, including what that ‘Mystery Mode’ actually is.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Do you enjoy crossplay on PC? How do you feel about the AI bots? Anything else you found interesting in the Q&A? Let us know!

