Video games are a great way of escaping from everyday life, mostly due to their interactive nature compared to other entertainment mediums like movies, TV, books, etc. That also means games can be incredibly immersive compared to those other mediums as well, but some more than others.

With more and more games embracing the single player audience, some titles have introduced more and more gameplay elements that enhance immersion. From Red Dead Redemption 2’s interactivity, to Cyberpunk 2077’s incredibly realized and detailed world design. It’s a great time to be fully immersed in video game worlds.

But which game does it best? And more specifically, what is the most immersive game you have ever played? There are thousands of games out there which crank up the immersion factor to often make you feel like you’re really there, that you’re really in this world and experiencing the stories within those worlds.

Due to their nature of literally role playing a character you have created, RPGs tend to be the most immersive genre out there. But that doesn’t mean other genres can’t be immersive, so we want to know which ones you have found to be the best at sucking you into its story and world.

What do you think? What is the most immersive game you have ever played? Do you enjoy being immersed in games? Which genre tends to do it best? And when is it okay for games to not be so immersive? Let’s debate!

