We’re at a pretty sucky time to be a PC gamer in terms of hardware, with almost all graphics cards available experiencing massive amounts of shortages, which was only made worse by a recent cryptocurrency boom that saw thousands of GPUs swept up by miners and leaving hardly any left for actual gamers.

But whilst 2021 has been a pretty terrible year to upgrade your PC, that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. Demand for crypto mining has reduced, and has had a knock-on effect across Europe that has seen GPU prices fall to their lowest since February this year. They’re still overpriced at the moment, but by much less than they used to be a few months ago.

That’s all to say that maybe, possibly, there is an inkling of a chance to finally start upgrading our PCs later this year (or possibly early 2022). But let's humor ourselves for a while: what do you feel is the best GPU purchase at the moment given shortages?

With the recent shortages, some manufacturers like Nvidia have actually increased production on older GPUs in order to allow for more affordable options for those who wish to upgrade. That means some last-gen cards are actually a better purchase right now compared to the latest and recently released GPUs. But does that mean we should buy them? Or should we still wait to upgrade?

Something like an RTX 2060 Super, RX 5600 XT, or any of GTX 16 series cards are still great GPUs for playing games at the moment, and most of them haven't been hit as hard by the graphics card shortages thanks to their much smaller hash rate (crypto mining performance) than the more recently released GPUs.

What do you think? What do you feel is the best GPU purchase at the moment given shortages? Should those looking to upgrade look at last-gen or older hardware? Or should they just wait a little longer for supply and prices to improve? And when do you think they will improve? Let us know!

