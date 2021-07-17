We’re less than a week away now from the highly anticipated EA Play Live event on July 22nd, which will be giving us new looks at some upcoming games from EA, most notably some more information and gameplay for Battlefield 2042. But what else will be shown? Well, thankfully EA has warned us what won’t be there.

Alongside Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4 - neither of which will be shown at EA Play Live 2021 - there won’t be any reveals on any new and upcoming Star Wars games. That may be disappointing to some, but EA recently lost their exclusivity license to the Star Wars franchise meaning they can still work on some Star Wars games, but so can other studios now as well.

That also doesn’t mean EA aren’t developing any new Star Wars games, and as it turns out we’ll likely hear more about their adventures in the iconic sci-fi franchise next year: “all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away,” EA said.

We know Respawn is working on some new games, and they plan to release a sequel to the well-received Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order. So we’ll likely hear more about that in 2022, along with what will most likely be another Battlefront. This is just speculation at the moment though, and we’ll have to wait until 2022 for anything concrete.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA Play Live 2021? Were you hoping to see more EA Star Wars games at the event? What would you have liked to see? And what else could EA be showing off at the livestream? Let us know!