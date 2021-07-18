With the world ever so slowly getting a hold on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you would think the mass onslaught of game delays would be behind us. Sadly, it seems like the situation is still affecting developers, and the latest victim to befall the dreaded delay is a new co-op shooter in the Warhammer 40K universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed until 2022 with an unspecified date, although it will be released “early next year,” so hopefully within the first 6 months. It was originally supposed to launch later this year, but the extra time will help polish the game before launch.

“We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal,” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of developer Fatshark. “It is no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge, and we are not immune to this.”

Fatshark previously helmed the Warhammer: Vermintide series, which saw post-launch content spanning years after release. Darktide will follow a similar structure in terms of gameplay and, presumably, post-launch content. Though this time set in the futuristic setting of 40K.

