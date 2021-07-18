Recently it was revealed that the recently released and highly acclaimed entry in the Resident Evil franchise was having stuttering issues on PC due to a poor implementation of DRM. This was then seemingly confirmed when a cracked version of the game apparently fixed all the performance problems in the DRM version.

Thankfully, it seems that Capcom has now seen this and will be working on a patch soon to fix the stuttering issues, which are mostly caused when a player attacks or kills an enemy in Resident Evil 8. However, it seems like it may not have anything to do with Denuvo.

Capcom currently uses a blend of Denuvo DRM and their own in-house implementation. Although there have been many claims before that DRM will hinder performance on PCs, Denuvo claims that the stuttering issues in RE8 are not because of them:

“At Denuvo, we understand that an uninterrupted gaming experience is key, after all we're gamers too. With respect to the recent piracy and tampering of Resident Evil Village, we have run multiple tests on multiple machines and there is no difference in game experience on the legitimate version protected with Denuvo Anti-Tamper, versus the unprotected version without Denuvo Anti-Tamper. We cannot comment specifically on the Capcom implementations as they are unrelated to Denuvo's solution.”

Believe it or not all you want, the good news is that Capcom has now stepped in to say they are “currently looking into the reported PC performance issues,” later clarifying that “the team is working on a patch to address PC performance issues which will be available soon. We'll share more details as they’re available.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean Capcom will remove the DRM so quickly, like they have done with the recent Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. But the stuttering issues have been a cause for concern since the game was released, and Capcom finally addressing it has been a long time coming.

What do you think? Have you noticed the stuttering issues on your system? How badly did they affect your enjoyment of the game? And how come this hasn't really happened before in previous RE games? Let us know your thoughts!