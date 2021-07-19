Ubisoft seems to have some problems with some of their upcoming games, as not just one but two titles have now been delayed. Though no proper reason has been given for the delays other than the usual ‘extra time for polish’, one of the reasons could be recent hands-on gameplay previews from content creators and press.

Both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic have been delayed, confirmed Ubisoft. R6 Extraction is now expected to launch in January 2022, whereas the extreme sports adventure Riders Republic has only been delayed by 2 months from early September to late October 2021.

“Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games,” said Ubisoft in a recent blog post.

“We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.”

Although R6 Extraction is the co-op zombie shooter spinoff of the incredibly popular multiplayer game Rainbow Six: Siege, the initial reception of the game’s proper reveal at E3 2021 wasn’t the best, and recent hands-on previews by content creators and press weren’t exactly the most glowing. So Ubisoft may be looking to adjust some of the gameplay elements.

Riders Republic on the other hand is just getting the usual softer treatment, with the extra time expected to “fine tune” the experience before release, which will now launch on October 28 2021. Hopefully we won’t see any more Ubi games delayed this year, like the upcoming Far Cry 6.

What do you think? Are you excited for Rainbow Six Extraction or Riders Republic? Which one are you most interested in? Let us know!

