Earlier this month it was reported that graphics card prices were the lowest they have ever been since February 2021, marking a significant drop in inflated prices for GPUs as demand for crypto mining dropped in China recently. For a while it looked like everything was on the up, but those price decreases have now come to a stop.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see graphics card prices improve significantly again soon, just that the recent sharp decline in GPU prices has now steadied out after 2 weeks. However, there is some good news on the supply situation, as despite the prices not improving over 2 weeks, it seems that availability has at least.

As you can see in the graph above, RTX 30 series GPUs have seen a reduction in price by 3% over 2 weeks, but the RX 6000 series has increased by 3% in the same time. Both types of cards are still 50% over MSRP, but that is still much better than the 200-300% peak in May 2021.

This is likely due to retailers still trying to squeeze the most amount of profit from their cards as demand seems to die down. The good news is that there doesn’t really seem to be any indications for GPU prices to surge once more at least, so it’s unlikely we’ll see cards priced much higher in the next few months.

In terms of actual availability, it has been reported that Nvidia’s GPUs are doing pretty well, but the RTX 3060 Ti supply is the worst of the bunch due to the fact it is the most affordable and the last model of the non-LHR series. For AMD, the RX 6700 XT and RX 6900 XT currently have the best supply, with the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT having the worst.

What do you think? Will we see graphics card prices increase or decrease in the next month? Do you think we’ll ever see another massive GPU price increase soon? Or will prices only improve from here until they hit MSRP? Let us know your thoughts!

