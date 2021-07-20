Ubisoft has officially revealed their brand new Tom Clancy game, a free to play multiplayer shooter (not another Battle Royale by the way) that will be launching a Closed Test in early August for users to play early, with more tests planned for the future before release. There’s no official release date yet, but we’ll likely hear more soon.

It’s clear that Tom Clancy's XDefiant is Ubisoft’s own take on Call of Duty multiplayer, considering the vast similarities to the popular franchise. So far only a few gameplay elements and game modes have been revealed, but you can check out the trailer reveal below for some first gameplay:

It’s seemingly a mix between typical COD multiplayer and a hero shooter, since each faction has a range of special abilities to choose from. It’s also 6v6 currently, and the only game modes mentioned by Ubi include Domination and Escort, which if you’ve played Call of Duty you’ll know how both of those play.

Speaking of factions, XDefiant will bring in several different groups of characters from across the Tom Clancy universe including: the Wolves from Ghost Recon, the Echelon from Splinter Cell, and the Cleaners and the Outcasts from The Division. If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because most of it was recently leaked last month under the name ‘BattleCat’.

More factions from across the Tom Clancy universe and “beyond” will be added to the game over time, though for now it looks like we’re sticking with the main 4 before release. It will be launching on PC and consoles with crossplay “expected” on launch day. PC players will have to launch the game through the Ubisoft Connect app, rather than any of the other storefronts.

The first closed test for XDefiant will begin on August 5th for players in the US and Canada, though more tests will take place afterwards and presumably available to more regions. You can register and sign up for the first closed test via Ubisoft’s own website here.

What do you think? Are you excited for TC XDefiant? What would make you play this game over other F2P multiplayer games? Which faction are you most interested in playing? Will you be signing up to the first closed test? Let us know!

