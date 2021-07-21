The next strategy game set in the Warhammer universe is coming out tomorrow, and our PC performance benchmarks have shown the game to be rather demanding even on modern hardware, though with hardly any performance difference between Low and Ultra. So what kind of graphics can we expect to run on and how different do they look?

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector may seem like your typical strategy game. but graphics-wise is pretty intensive. If there's hardly any performance difference between Low and Ultra though, then how do the Low and Ultra graphics settings compare?

For instance, how much would you be missing out on if you had to drop W40K Battlesector to the lowest quality settings? We take a look at Warhammer 40K Battlesector's differences between graphical fidelity with some Low vs Ultra comparison screenshots.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector PC Graphics Settings

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector PC performance report and graphics card benchmarks

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Low vs Ultra graphics comparison screenshots

As mentioned above already, W40K Battlesector's performance is quite demanding, however the actual performance difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings is rather minimal. So what are you actually losing out on when you select Low graphics settings? And how different is Ultra settings from Low?

Additionally, Warhammer 40K Battlesector is a Strategy game played from an isometric/birds eye view so you won't often be getting up close to objects and textures. Whilst you can zoom in the camera to get a better look, you'll mostly be playing the game from a distance.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some Low vs Ultra comparison screenshots for Warhammer 40000 Battlesector...

Textures

The biggest and most obvious difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings in Warhammer 40K Battlesector are the textures. These are much less noticeable in difference the further away the camera is, but once you get up closer they become much more noticeable.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

As you can see in the image above, Low graphics settings make overall world textures much more burry and less detailed. Not only do the metal barricades become much more detailed, but the patch of black from a recent explosion actually gets sharper too. Additionally, shadows cast by nearby buildings also get more detailed.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Moving onto the actual textures of units, you can see there is hardly any difference between Low and Ultra. However, at this view you can see how much more noticeable the texture quality changes between Low and Ultra graphics settings, especially on the floor below the units and the various objects around them.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

However, bigger units like this vehicle here get much more detail on Ultra settings compared to Low. The individual units inside the vehicle also get a little sharper.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

If we look at the enemy units, we can see a rather minimal difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings. Though here you can see how the effects surrounding the enemy units generally get more detailed and sharper on Ultra graphics settings.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Interestingly, despite world object shadows like the ones cast from buildings get more detailed and sharper on Ultra graphics settings. It seems that shadows cast from dynamic objects like these units don't receive much of the same treatment, largely staying at the same detail between Low and Ultra.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Another example where some details don't change between graphics settings are these decals of blood patches from dispatched enemies. They a look a little out of place when on Low settings, but they don't change quality at all when switching between Low and Ultra.

Object detail

Although texture detail is certainly the most notable difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings in W40K Battlesector, there is also a significant difference in object and world detail, especially when looking at the quality of shadows and ambient occlusion on buildings/structures.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Here you can see how the shadows/ambient occlusion dramatically alter the quality between Low and Ultra graphics settings. On Low, the structure seems dull and flat-toned, whereas on Ultra the improved ambient occlusion and shadows adds more depth and color to the building. Although texture do improve, the former is much more noticeable here.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Some smaller objects/details like the foliage here also improve a lot between Low and Ultra settings, becoming much blurrier and less detailed on Low. However, you can see how this doesn't really make much of a difference when viewed from a distance, as you can see with the small tufts of grass further to the back of the image.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Other, smaller objects like this barbed wire here don't improve when switching between Low and Ultra graphics settings, but you can see the significant difference in texture and model detail, especially on the rocks behind the wire.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Although you're unlikely to ever get views like this where you can see way out into the distance of the map, it's a good example of how improved shadows and ambient occlusion can enhance the overall quality of the area.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Finally, how do these all come together when viewing from a further distance? As you can see, although the textures are very noticeable when viewed up close, they're not as noticeable as the major improvements in shadows and ambient occlusion here. However, the difference is still minimal, and whilst the graphics do certainly look better you're not losing out on much by sticking to Low settings.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Again, you can see here how on a darker map the lack of shadows/ambient occlusion detail is less noticeable. Instead, the actual object detail and world textures are more noticeable. Worth noting however is the difference in shadow quality for some objects like at the end of the catwalk on the left, where you can see the struts going down do not cast any shadows on Low settings.

Effects and other details

Finally, here we will look at some other minor details between Low and Ultra graphics settings, including actual quality of effects like fire, as well as reflections and some UI elements.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Here you can see how the actual fire textures and detail are much improved on Ultra quality settings, providing much sharper and clearer details in the fire effect itself.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Some reflections are hard to see in Battlesector, but when you come across them you can see the difference in Low and Ultra settings. On Low, the reflection's quality is very basic, whereas on Ultra it becomes much sharper partly in thanks to the improved textures as well.

(slide your cursor over the images to compare. Click to enlarge)

Interestingly, it seems that some UI elements change in quality when switching between Low and Ultra. Although these examples are few and far between, they are much more noticeable when viewed up close. We found no effect on actual gameplay though (like making points such as this harder to see) and thankfully won't get in the way of making tactical decisions in combat.

Overall, there really isn't a huge amount of difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings in Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector. The most obvious changes are to the quality of textures, which would explain the rather small difference between Low and Ultra settings in terms of performance.

Thankfully, W40K Battlesector is not the kind of game where you would see textures up close all the time, so for players this may not be that bad. In fact, when the camera is high up you can barely see any differences apart from some minor improvements to shadows. So you won't be missing out on much if you do play W40K Battlesector on Low graphics settings.

If you would like to see some of those performance differences you can check out our Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector PC performance report and GPU benchmarks for a list of FPS results with different graphics cards.