For the past few years everyone has been clamoring for a new Left 4 Dead game, which so effortlessly pulled off the classic co-op FPS formula. With Valve’s undeniable fear of the number 3, original developers Turtle Rock Studios have given us their own spiritual sequel, and the PC version is rife with platform-specific features to make us PC players happy.

Back 4 Blood is launching later this year on October 12th, and we finally have some confirmation on what to expect in the PC version. There’s the usual settings we’ve come to expect with PC games, but it’s nice to know that it will have official support for Nvidia’s DLSS. Now it just needs AMD FSR support for the holy duo.

Aside from the usual uncapped frame rates, you can also expect ultra-wide and multi-monitor support along with 4K resolution support, cross-play, and a multitude of quality customization options including the aforementioned DLSS support. Unfortunately, B4B is always online even when playing solo, but thankfully all DLC is shared between friends.

What do you think? Are you excited for Back 4 Blood? What kind of PC features do you think are missing? Which feature are you most excited for? Let us know!