Despite their flaws, the Assassins Creed franchise has always offered big and rich narratives full of historical culture. It’s had its ups and downs over the years, but many fans are worried that the upcoming Live Service title will dull those rich stories. Thankfully, Ubisoft has cleared up some of these concerns.

During their most recent earnings call, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet talked about how the next generation of the AC series (specifically the newly announced Assassins Creed Infinity) will still offer players the story-driven games they’ve come to love from the franchise:

“[We’re] committed to staying true to the DNA of [Assassin’s Creed],” Duguet said. “Meaning that we come with high quality narrative experiences. Regarding the project codename Infinity, we have exciting plans for the future that have the potential to significantly expand both the brand’s reach and the recurring profile while holding true to Assassin’s Creeds’ legacy of rich narrative experiences.”

Although many fans have complained about the ‘bloated’ gameplay in the recent reboot trilogy of games, most recently Assassins Creed: Valhalla, they have offered an extremely large and thorough narrative to keep users playing well over 100 hours if they choose to. With a Live Service title, the opportunity for making an expansive story is more limited due to the nature of regular updates.

So it will be interesting to see if Ubisoft can somehow pull off a project like this with the same essence that made fans love the AC series. The idea of hopping from one time period to another instead of just staying in one is exciting to say the least, but you can’t offer 100+ hours of content every few months as it's not feasible for players or developers.

Speaking of Valhalla though, it seems that Ubisoft are really keen to test the Live Service model even further in its Year 2 content roadmap. Nothing has been revealed in explicit detail yet, but Duguet insisted that it will be the best year for the game and its players:

“We are pushing the live service model to a level that allows Valhalla to be the best performer ever for the franchise to date, and we will be coming with exciting and new news and surprising [announcements], including for the second year of content.”

What ‘surprises’ are in store for us? Well we’re not sure yet, as the first year of content is still yet to come to an end with the upcoming expansion The Siege of Paris arriving soon. It’s likely we’ll hear more details though coming up to AC Valhalla’s 1 year since launch, but its nice to see Ubisoft still supporting the game even after so long since release.

What do you think? Are you excited for Assassins Creed Infinity? Do you think the Live Service model will help or hinder its storytelling? Do you enjoy the AC franchise’s narratives? Or do you prefer the gameplay over the story? And are you excited for the second year of content for Valhalla? Let us know your thoughts!

