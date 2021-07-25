Multiplayer games have been evolving for a long while now, recently hitting its peak with free-to-play hero shooters/Battle Royales or a mix of both. So with the genre rising, and some elements even moving over to other online games that aren’t necessarily F2P, how do you feel about specialist characters in multiplayer games?

We are, of course, referring to the idea that as a player, you’re no longer taking control of a single grunt who you can customize endlessly, but instead control a distinct character with special abilities unique to them. Games like the upcoming Battlefield 2042 or XDefiant, the recently released Valorant, or even older Call of Duty games.

And to be clear, it doesn’t have to be specifically specialist characters, as you can also include games that share similar traits. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for example (and by extension, Call of duty warzone too Call of Duty Warzone) is not a hero shooter where each character has unique abilities, but it does have unique characters to play as with unique stories and dialogue that have no impact on gameplay (theoretically that is, unless you buy a character skin because it helps you conceal yourself in darkness easier *cough* *cough*).

More specifically though, what do you like/dislike about them? How do they add to the overall gameplay experience? And how do they impact it negatively? There’s a lot of stuff to talk about when it comes to Specialist characters in multiplayer games, so let us know what works and what doesn’t for you!

What do you think? How do you feel about specialist characters in multiplayer games? Do they generally add or subtract from the overall gameplay experience? How can they improve or worsen gameplay? What examples are there of games that do it right and wrong? Let’s debate!

