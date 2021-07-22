Presumably in anticipation for the new and upcoming entry in the Battlefield franchise, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away the last two major entries in the series for absolutely free. As long as you have an Amazon Prime account you can claim both games this month and the next.

To start things off, Amazon is giving away Battlefield 1 until August 4th, with Battlefield V available to keep for free on August 2nd until October 1st. That’s two massive Battlefield games in two consecutive weeks, which will surely give you plenty of content and gameplay to tide you over until Battlefield 2042 releases later this year.

All you have to do to claim your free games is go to Prime Gaming and claim your copy of BF1 now or BFV in a couple weeks, which will then give you a code to redeem. The free games are exclusive to the Origin/EA Connect app though, so you can’t redeem them through Steam unfortunately.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Will you be claiming your free Battlefield games from Prime Gaming? Or do you already own them? And will you be playing more Battlefield in anticipation for BF2042? Let us know!

