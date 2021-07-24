In a surprise announcement, SEGA officially revealed the upcoming sequel to the fan favorite Company of Heroes series. Not only that, but they also released a free Pre-Alpha demo that players can sign up for, download, and play until early August.

But if you’re not sure how to play the Company of Heroes 3, or want a briefing on some of the new features, the developers have released some new gameplay trailers for just that, including an “RTS Boot Camp” video for beginners to the series, and a quick overview of the new Dynamic Campaign Map.

So if you’re either struggling with COH3, or just need a refresher on the game’s mechanics and the new tactical pause feature, why not check out the video above for some tips? Additionally, Company of Heroes 3 also includes a new dynamic campaign map, so if you don’t know what that is or again just want a refresher, then check the gameplay video below:

You still have time to sign up for the Company of Heroes 3 Pre-Alpha demo found on the official Company of Heroes website. You have until August 2nd to download and play the demo, after which you’ll have to wait for the next gameplay test before the game’s release in 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited for Company of Heroes 3? Have you tried out the Pre-Alpha demo? What did you think of it? Let us know!

