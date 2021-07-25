We’re less than a week away from developer Neon Giant’s upcoming Cyberpunk-themed Action RPG game. In the lead up to its launch however, the developers have released a new gameplay deep dive which shows off some of the world design, combat, and other gameplay mechanics.

If you’re in the mood for a new Cyberpunk RPG, then The Ascent might be right up your alley. It may look like a typical twin-stick shooter, but it's a meaty RPG with lots of rich characters, story, and gameplay. If you’re excited for the game and just want to see some more neon-soaked action, then check out the gameplay deep dive below:

The Ascent is launching on July 29th for PC and Xbox consoles including the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’s also coming to Game Pass as well, and will feature ray tracing and DLSS support at launch. You can start preloading The Ascent now on whichever platform you are using.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Ascent? Will you be preloading it now? Or will you try it out on Game Pass first when it releases? Let us know!