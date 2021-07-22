Recently, there has been a bit of scare surrounding brand new high-end hardware in the latest Closed Beta release for an upcoming and highly anticipated MMORPG, New World. Namely, some users were reporting the game had bricked their expensive RTX 3090 GPUs, rendering them useless.

However, New World developer Amazon has clarified that whatever the issue is it’s not to do with the game itself. Initial reports from users looked like it had something to do with RTX 3090 cards from EVGA specifically, but other users with the same GPUs from different manufacturers have also reported problems. So it’s unclear what the real problem is here.

“Hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of total hours played,” Amazon said, in a statement to the press. “We’ve received a few reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World.”

“New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing.”

Previous reports suggested it might be to do with uncapped frame rates in the game’s menu, considering one user said they capped the frame rate to 60fps, which helped reduce their CPU and GPU temperature levels as well as fan speeds, which has been the main culprit for issues so far. But in order to quell players’ worries, Amazon will be releasing an update soon that caps the FPS in the game’s menu:

“The New World Closed Beta is safe to play. In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen. We’re grateful for the support New World is receiving from players around the world, and will keep listening to their feedback throughout Beta and beyond.”

Unfortunately, it seems as though the issue has now spread to other high-end graphics cards, as some users without a 3090 have reported similar problems with the New World Closed Beta including an RTX 3080 Ti, RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800, and even an RX 590.

Hopefully, Amazon and GPU manufacturers can get to the bottom of this. Although many manufacturers will easily replace the faulty GPU under warranty, the idea of losing your graphics card during a shortage is still not a nice thought.

What do you think? Have you experienced similar issues with the New World Closed Beta on your hardware? What could the real problem be? Let us know your thoughts!

