Electronic Arts finally debuted their official EA Play Live event this year, capping off the end of the biggest gaming announcements of Summer before we anxiously await Gamescom next month. So if you want a quick recap of all the biggest news from yesterday’s livestream, or simply want a refresher on all that was announced, then read on for the EA play Live 2021 recap!

First of all, despite being a rather light show with not that many announcements, some of them were pretty big. We got our first official look at the new Battlefield Portal mode in the upcoming Battlefield 2042 (previously rumored as ‘BattleHub’), plus a brand new GRID racing game, and finally confirmation on a Dead Space Remake.

Here’s all the biggest announcements and reveals from EA Play Live 2021...

Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal

Apex Legends: Emergence

Knockout City Season 2

And that’s it for all the biggest news from EA Play Live 2021! As we said, there wasn’t a whole lot that was announced or revealed at the show, mostly because big-hitters like Mass Effect 5 and Dragon Age 4 weren’t there this year, nor were there any new Star Wars games. But you know what they say, quality over quantity at least.

The biggest reveals were those 3 mentioned earlier: Battlefield Portal, Dead Space Remake, and GRID Legends. We still have yet to hear more about BF2042’s third mystery mode, Hazard Zone, which we’ll be learning about later this year before the game launches. We’ll also likely hear more about Dead Space Remake and GRID Legends over the coming months.

What do you think? Did you watch the EA Play Live 2021 event? What did you think of it? What games are you most excited for from the show? Let us know!

