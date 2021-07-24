EA put on a pretty decent show this week with EA Play Live 2021, considering some of their biggest games like the new Mass Effect and Dragon Age were nowhere to be seen, and the same goes for any new Star Wars games. However, what they did show was exciting nonetheless, and EA have confirmed when fans can get their hands on the next Battlefield as early as possible.

Battlefield 2042 is launching on October 22nd 2021, however those who have pre-ordered the Gold/Ultimate Editions will get a week’s early access to the game on October 15th before official launch. Additionally, an Open Beta is planned this September.

“We will host an Open Beta in September for players across platforms to get their hands on Battlefield 2042,” EA confirmed. “And those who pre-order will receive early access to it.”

Although it’s not explicitly stated above, members of the EA Play or EA Play Pro memberships will also gain early access to the BF2042 Open Beta, though it has not been confirmed how early players will get their hands on it yet.

EA Play and Pro members will also presumably get the same early access to the final game before launch, with non-Pro members limited to only 10 hours of early access, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

We’ll have to wait and see when EA exactly plans to launch the Open Beta in September, but for now we still have more to learn about the mystery “Hazard Zone” game mode, which is the third and last of the three pillars of the Battlefield 2042 experience.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? What about the Battlefield Portal? What could the mystery Hazard Zone be? And will you be playing the Open Beta in September? Let us know!