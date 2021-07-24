Dead Space is one of the most iconic Horror franchises of all time, but was unfortunately short-lived due to a redirection in the third game that turned off a lot of fans. Thankfully, it seems like EA is open to the idea of rebooting the series, starting with an official remake of the first game.

The Dead Space Remake has only just been announced, and as such doesn’t have any official gameplay or release date yet. However, there are some details we do know about thanks to the developers revealing some details to the press recently, including what some of the new next-gen features will be.

First and foremost, the developers said that the Dead Space Remake will be staying true to the original, and by that they mean no major deviations from the original’s atmosphere and story. But that doesn’t mean the team can’t improve various aspects of the game including lighting, combat, and more.

One such improvement, courtesy of the game’s next-gen console exclusivity (though it is still coming to PC with the same features) is the inclusion of ray tracing, 3D Audio, and taking advantage of the fast SSDs in the new consoles. The latter being especially interesting, since the devs said there will be no loading screens whatsoever, providing a seamless experience from titles to credits.

There will also be no microtransactions, which may quell some worries some fans may have had after Dead Space 3 introduced them. Essentially, gameplay hasn’t been changed dramatically in that sense, but there will be some improvements to the combat.

Lastly, user ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube has thankfully created an early comparison video for the new Dead Space Remake against the original game, showing off some of the improvements already. Although the latest trailer was just a teaser and the game is still very much in development, it was captured in-engine, so the final product should look very similar at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Dead Space Remake? What improvements would you like to see in the remake? And what would you like left untouched? Finally, what do you think of the graphics comparison video above? Let us know!

