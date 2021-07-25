Ah, yes. Company of Heroes. Certainly a very important step in the development of the modern RTS. And what CoH did well, CoH2 by and large built on and improved. But what we're really interested in during this particular history lesson is the Ardennes Assault DLC for CoH2.

See, in this DLC you got to control a few individual companies through a series of linked battles, which occur as a result of your actions on a regional map 'sub-game'. If you wanted to go REALLY deep, you might say it was the evolution of the mission selection from Westwood's Dune 2, the God Emperor of all RTS games, that featured an ever-changing map of the planet with battle lines moving hither and yon to show your progress.

This heritage seems to be a big part of the point of the Company of Heroes 3 Pre-Alpha. Now, before you even get to the crunchy world of RTS goodness, you are faced with a map of the entire region your troops are trying to capture - in this case the sun-drenched Italian coast around Monte Cassino, the site of a grueling real-life battle that helped forge the allies into a seasoned force, and gave them a solid respect for their Axis enemies' determination.

This regional map mode gives you access to the usual manpower, fuel and munitions counters familiar to CoH players from the previous games, but as this mode is turn-based, you're only accruing a new supply every three turns, so you have to make it count.

Your companies can be recruited at the port and then moved around to capture Axis-held towns and depots, and can be supported by smaller 'detachment' units who just need to be moved to the general area in order to lend a hand.

Some companies and units have regional map screen abilities - for example, you can unleash a coastal bombardment from one of your destroyers, or - once you've grabbed an airfield and stocked it with planes - send your P-47 Thunderbolts out to soften up enemy companies, so that when you finally do face them in company vs. company RTS battles, they're easier to duff up. But all of these abilities cost you resources such as munitions, so it's a balancing act.

The RTS maps themselves are currently in a state that is extremely familiar to CoH2 fans, right down to many of the the voice scripts when you move your soldiers around. If you've brought in a detachment to help out, or have planes stationed nearby, these will offer you advantages and units reminiscent of the command abilities from CoH2. And you're using fresh counters of munitions, fuel and manpower, so even if you've run out on the region screen, you're still getting the things you need to win the battle in classic CoH style.

Beat a couple of enemies, liberate a few towns and your companies will begin to accrue experience that can be used to unlock new units, as well as advantages to those units. For example, it costs you a bit of experience to unlock Gurkhas for your Indian Artillery company, but once you've got them you can further improve them, making them either tougher in battle or completely fearless. Even in pre-alpha, there are a whole load of options here to customize your companies.

This new approach takes the franchise from the tactical to the operational level of warfare, something not a lot of WW2 games have really done in the past (except perhaps Steel Division). You can send your Special Forces company or your partisans to disrupt enemy supply lines, place fiendish minefields on important roads, hide AT detachments in the woods beside roads you're expecting Jerry to use for his panzers, and all manner of sneaky tactics, many of which you could already do at the RTS level but which feel somehow more appropriate at the operational level.

It goes without saying there there are big strides still to be made, but this is pre-alpha. The way detachments move and support companies is a bit raw, and there are (surprisingly few) balance issues to address, but coming to the community at this early stage to get feedback from the fanatical fanbase is always a commendable move.

Welcome back, Company of Heroes. It's been a while since you've helped me scratch that itch to push little wooden tanks around on a big map of Europe. I'm looking forward to plenty more!

