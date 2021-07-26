One of the most anticipated games of the year is the next official entry in the Battlefield franchise. Not only will this new one take place in a near future, but it’s also upping the scale by introducing 128-player matches, and in order to keep that number up the developers are using AI bots that are apparently indistinguishable from real players.

Speaking in a recent interview, Senior Design Director at Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA), Justin Wiebe, spoke about the newly revealed Battlefield Portal mode in Battlefield 2042. Additionally, they discussed the AI bots and how they will interact with players and the world:

“We’ve tried to put a lot of effort into making them play just like a player would,” Wiebe said. “So it would be really hard for people to tell the difference between an AI and a real human player because they will run around, they will drive vehicles, they will pick each other up, they will drop [each other] off at objective locations and things like that.”

“It’s a very intelligent system. And then you can tweak and tune some of the things they are and aren’t allowed to do, including how difficult they are to play against.”

The reaction to AI bots in BF2042 has been somewhat mixed, with many proclaiming they don’t want to see any bots at all in a multiplayer game.

Thankfully though, they’ll only be there to fill up the 128-player slots if any are missing in a match, and will immediately disappear when a real player takes their place. However, until those bots spam “GG EZ” in the chat after every game, I’ll have my doubts as to whether they really are realistic in a player’s actions.

Additionally, although players will be able to use AI bots in the Battlefield Portal mode, they won’t be able to control all their actions: “You’re gonna be able to set things like the difficulty of [the AI], and there’s certain things that you can tell them: you’re allowed to do this, you’re not allowed to do that. But because we don’t have a spatial editor, you’re not gonna be able to say, spawn AI over here and perform this ability.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? How do you feel about the Battlefield Portal mode? And how do you feel about the AI bots included in the game? Will they generally add or subtract to the experience? And will an AI bot ever truly be able to replicate a real player? Let us know your thoughts!

