One of the most beloved Horror franchises cut too short is getting an official remake soon, sparking speculation that EA might be interested in a new sequel after seeing how well the Remake does. But a recent interview with the developers revealed the Remake might also include content cut from the original game.

We may not know yet when the upcoming Dead Space Remake comes out, but some more details have been coming out lately since the game’s reveal at EA Play Live 2021. Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola recently hinted at the idea of including cut content in an interview with the press:

“We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space. What’s funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team,” Campos-Oriola said. “In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints or [some other reason].”

“Then in terms of visuals, sound, gameplay, everything, we are rebuilding all of these assets. We are not porting them, it’s not uprezzing the texture or adding more polygons to the model. It’s really rebuilding all these elements, shooting all the animations, et cetera.”

So it’s not just a typical remaster of the original game with updated assets and such, as it seems like the team at EA Motive will be rebuilding some of these assets from the ground up and even include some bits that were left on the cutting room floor on the original’s release. But that’s not all that will be introduced in the remake.

Recently it was revealed that although the remake will include improvements to the world design, combat, and story etc. it will still stay true to the original’s atmosphere. Some other new additions though include the zero-gravity segments from Dead Space 2, which was a much-improved feature over the limited zero-G sequences in Dead Space 1.

Thankfully, we have an early graphics comparison to show off the new improvements to visuals. Though we’ll have to wait a while before we see anymore of the other improvements.

Campos-Oriola also touched on accessibility in the upcoming Dead Space Remake, and how they plan to add more options to players at launch:

“Something that is also really important for us that was not there 12 years ago… is all those options or different ways to play the game if you need it,” he said. “All those elements of accessibility will definitely be something important for us in terms of opening the Dead Space experience to a broader set of people that didn’t necessarily have the opportunity or could play the game when it came out.”

Accessibility is a tough one in Horror games, as you simultaneously want players to experience the game the way the developers intended, but that can sometimes mean some players won’t even play or even finish the game. It has yet to be revealed what kind of accessibility options will be available in the Dead Space Remake, but we’ll likely hear more before release.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Dead Space Remake? What kind of improvements are you hoping to see over the original? What kind of accessibility options do you think there will be? And how could they positively and negatively impact the original experience? Let us know!

