Indie games have been blowing up recently during the last few years, especially since mostly everyone has been working from home over the last year or so. A new open world RPG from an indie developer looks pretty promising, and it’s launching on Kickstarter next week.

Stormrite is a brand new indie open world RPG launching in the latter half of 2022 coming to PC and Xbox, and the official Kickstarter page is launching on August 3rd. Featuring diverse combat including melee, ranged, and magic weapons/abilities. It will also include multiple endings to each quest and a rich character tree for deep customization.

As you can see in the gameplay video above, characters can use and specialize in magic powers. However, in Stormrite this isn’t just a simple spellcasting system, as all characters must use what are called “focus crystals” to channel and cast magic spells. Different crystals will provide different buffs and abilities for players.

What do you think? Are you interested in Stormrite? Have you donated to a kickstarter video game before? Let us know!