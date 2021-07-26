Valve surprised everyone when they announced the handheld gaming console known as the Steam Deck, which is essentially a portable PC to play your games on. However, since its reveal there has been some details released regarding the device’s performance and quality.

Back when the Steam Deck was first revealed, Valve said they were targeting 30fps performance in games running at the native resolution of 800p. Obviously this caused some concern among PC gamers, who have largely declared 60fps to be the standard of the platform.

However, as it turns out that 30fps target is simply just the minimum, with most games tested on it exceeding that target, at least that is according to a coder at Valve who recently clarified the situation: “The "30 FPS target" refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we've tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far,” said Pierre-Loup Griffais.

But that’s not all though, as it seems the Steam Deck will also provide several options to players in order to customize performance and battery life including an FPS limiter. Not much more info has been revealed about the FPS limiter, though presumably it will be set per game rather than blanketed across the whole device.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Steam Deck? Have you pre-ordered one already? What is your preferred FPS target? What is the minimum FPS for a comfortable experience? And are you okay with 30fps as a minimum on the Steam Deck? Let us know!

