The latest Assassins Creed title has proven to be quite the hit amongst fans, and the highly anticipated second major expansion now has an official release date, along with the new free season of content that includes new activities, quests, and even introduces the very first one-handed sword to the game.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla - The Siege of Paris is officially launching on August 12th, giving Eivor and friends a brand new country to conquer. But before the DLC launches the new Sigrblot Season free update will launch on July 29th and end on August 19th. Check out some of the new free content in the season update:

More specifically, the Sigrblot season update for Assassins Creed: Valhalla will include new activities like: fighting tournaments, more flyting, and dice games, as well as 3 new quests, new settlement decorations, customization items, and weapons like the new one-handed sword which can only be earned with Sigrblot tokens during the festival. There’s also a new River Raid map pack, but that will launch later in the season.

The Siege of Paris DLC may be the last of the 2 major expansions announced for AC Valhalla, but Ubisoft isn't abandoning the game after the first year, as recently the Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet revealed that Year 2 of content will contain some exciting news and surprises.

