Intel 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs possibly launching on October 27th, new CPU roadmap revealed

Written by Stuart Thomas on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 2:29 PM

Intel recently held an event known as the Intel Accelerate webcast which revealed some key information about Intel’s upcoming processor roadmap as well as some interesting changes to their node naming scheme. However, one of the more interesting tidbits was a tease for the upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake launch…

According to Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, the company will be holding the first of their new Intel ON events later this year (October 27th-28th), known as Intel InnovatiON. Gelsinger confirmed the event will be held in-person as well as virtually, calling it “fully hybrid” and sparking speculation about Alder Lake’s launch.

As we know, the 12th generation of Intel CPUs is known as Alder Lake, and will be shaking things up in the desktop CPU industry by introducing a hybrid architecture. Along with previous rumors of a possible launch in October, Gelsinger’s “fully hybrid” comment could mean more than just a hybrid event, and could be hinting at Alder Lake’s launch as well.

But that’s not all Intel had to reveal during the webcast event, as they also announced a new naming scheme for their various node sizes and an updated roadmap for their products launching up to 2023-2024.

The naming scheme is a little confusing though, as it seems Intel has caught onto the jokes online that they are a generation behind on node sizes. As such, they have renamed the node sizes in order to seem like they match the competition, as it has been joked before that competitors are currently on 7nm whilst Intel is still on 10nm.

Intel 10nm Enhanced Superfin is now known as Intel 7, which is being used for the upcoming Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPUs and provides 10-15% performance per watt gain. Intel 4 then is the new name for Intel 7nm node with 20% performance per watt gain, and Intel 3 is the next one after with 18% perf/watt gain.

Interestingly, the next node size after that is known as Intel 20A, with the ‘A’ standing for angstrom. This is a fancy way of saying 2nm since 1A = 0.1nm. However, given the fact that node sizes are getting increasingly smaller to the point where we’ll eventually get to decimal places, Intel decided to change the naming scheme at this point.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the recently released Rocket Lake CPUs up until the 15th gen Lunar Lake processors and their projected specs so far:

CPU Node Max Cores / Threads TDPs Chipset Socket Memory Support PCIe Support Launch
Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500 series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4 2021
Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 - 600 series LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5
Raptor Lake (13th Gen) 16/30? - 700 series 2022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 - - 800 series PCIe Gen 5? 2023
Lunar Lake (15th Gen) Intel 3? - - 900 series - 2023+

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs? How do you feel about the new naming schemes? Let us know your thoughts!

Are you excited for Intel 12th gen Alder Lake?

Which upcoming Intel CPU are you most interested in?

Next-gen CPUs

Previous Article

Next Article

Recent Debates |

Age of Empires 4 PC performance report - Graphics card benchmarks

4

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC performance report - Graphics card benchmarks

5

Are the GTA Remastered Trilogy graphics actually good or bad?

20

Best spooky games to play for Halloween 2021

9

What is the scariest game you’ve ever played?

31

Popular Optimum PC Builds |

Star Citizen

Grand Theft Auto VI

New World

Age of Empires IV

Halo Infinite

Trending Comments |

I miss the time when we could downvote people on game-debate - UnsignedDouble

I don't think the issue was as much with graphics being straight up bad in old trailer, most of us c... - Seth22087

Imagine they never delayed the game though. It would've been a clusterf\*ck - ItsTheGamerEdit123

This should be a legit Remake but what we got is a poor and lazy remaster. Its created for one reaso... - KOBE23

Yeah, leaving the weird graphic design aside, I'd be more interested in more modern mechanics like s... - havoc92

Best P2P Laptops |

ASUS TUF A15

MSI Bravo 15

Dell G3 15 (2020)

MSI GF65 Thin

Acer Nitro 5 2020

More Best Gaming Laptops list today

Recent Hardware News |

Nvidia graphics card prices slowly drop in Europe, while AMD GPU prices increase

19

Valve wants to continue making handheld devices like the Steam Deck after launch

38

How much does a gaming headset actually matter over cheaper headsets?

48

PlayStation VR 2 to focus on console quality AAA games, hybrid games will offer VR and non-VR

1

RTX 3090 has more market share on Steam than the entire AMD RX 6000 series lineup combined

37

More Hardware Articles...

Login or Register to join the debate

ItsTheGamerEdit123
Rep
97
Offline
admin approved badge
10:29 Jul-29-2021

Interesting renaming scheme for their nodes...

0

Can They Run... |

| 60FPS, High, 1080p
Core i5-7500 3.4GHz GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB 8GB
Login to vote!
100% Yes [1 votes]
saidjdjenial