Intel 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs possibly launching on October 27th, new CPU roadmap revealed

Intel recently held an event known as the Intel Accelerate webcast which revealed some key information about Intel’s upcoming processor roadmap as well as some interesting changes to their node naming scheme. However, one of the more interesting tidbits was a tease for the upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake launch…

According to Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, the company will be holding the first of their new Intel ON events later this year (October 27th-28th), known as Intel InnovatiON. Gelsinger confirmed the event will be held in-person as well as virtually, calling it “fully hybrid” and sparking speculation about Alder Lake’s launch.

As we know, the 12th generation of Intel CPUs is known as Alder Lake, and will be shaking things up in the desktop CPU industry by introducing a hybrid architecture. Along with previous rumors of a possible launch in October, Gelsinger’s “fully hybrid” comment could mean more than just a hybrid event, and could be hinting at Alder Lake’s launch as well.

But that’s not all Intel had to reveal during the webcast event, as they also announced a new naming scheme for their various node sizes and an updated roadmap for their products launching up to 2023-2024.

The naming scheme is a little confusing though, as it seems Intel has caught onto the jokes online that they are a generation behind on node sizes. As such, they have renamed the node sizes in order to seem like they match the competition, as it has been joked before that competitors are currently on 7nm whilst Intel is still on 10nm.

Intel 10nm Enhanced Superfin is now known as Intel 7, which is being used for the upcoming Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPUs and provides 10-15% performance per watt gain. Intel 4 then is the new name for Intel 7nm node with 20% performance per watt gain, and Intel 3 is the next one after with 18% perf/watt gain.

Interestingly, the next node size after that is known as Intel 20A, with the ‘A’ standing for angstrom. This is a fancy way of saying 2nm since 1A = 0.1nm. However, given the fact that node sizes are getting increasingly smaller to the point where we’ll eventually get to decimal places, Intel decided to change the naming scheme at this point.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the recently released Rocket Lake CPUs up until the 15th gen Lunar Lake processors and their projected specs so far:

CPU Node Max Cores / Threads TDPs Chipset Socket Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500 series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 - 600 series LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) 16/30? - 700 series 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 - - 800 series PCIe Gen 5? 2023 Lunar Lake (15th Gen) Intel 3? - - 900 series - 2023+

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs? How do you feel about the new naming schemes? Let us know your thoughts!