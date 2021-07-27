Post-launch content is the buzzword these days, especially when it comes to multiplayer online experiences. Thankfully, although many dislike the idea of battle passes, they do allow for some content to be added for free to all players like Call of Duty has done recently, ditching the idea of releasing map packs that some people inevitably won’t end up buying.

It seems then that one of 2021’s most anticipated multiplayer games might be doing the same thing, and also might have the most extensive batch of planned post-launch content in its series history. We are of course talking about Battlefield 2042 here which launches on October 22nd.

The new information comes from a new report online, so its not exactly official but it comes from resident Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who has accurately leaked a lot of major information for BF2042 and so their track record currently is very strong. In the report, they say Battlefield 2042 will have the “most extensive” season pass content in series history.

Just like other multiplayer games with a Battle Pass/Seasonal content, BF 2042 will have seasons running for roughly 3 months of the year and will include various free content as well as a new Battle Pass every season.

Some of the post-launch content that will come with every season apparently include:

1 new Specialist

2 new maps

1 new Portal map

Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)

12 New Weapons (split between each game mode)

4 New Vehicles (split between each game mode)

100 Season Tiers

It’s currently unclear as to what exactly of the above content will come free for all players and what will be part of the Battle Pass, since new maps will come free for all players but new Specialists seem to be locked behind the Year 1 Pass deal on the game’s official store page on Origin.

According to Henderson, each season will be themed just like a lot of other Battle Passes, and it seems like they may center around the dynamic weather events that have been showcased a lot. Future content might even introduce new weather events like tsunamis, earthquakes, volcano eruptions, and even asteroids.

Battlefield Portal is also a major pillar of the new Battlefield 2042 experience, which will see players using weapons, vehicles, and items on remastered maps from past Battlefield games. Each new season will bring a new remastered map to Portal alongside the two new maps for BF2042 every season. So far we haven’t seen any content from Battlefield 4 or Battlefield 1, so they’ll likely come in later seasons including their weapons and vehicles.

There’s still some mystery surrounding the post-launch content of Battlefield 2042, and as always take these rumors with a pinch of salt. Though considering Henderson’s track record for previous leaks on BF2042, you won’t need a generous serving of it.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? What do you think of the rumored post-launch content? What would you like to see Battlefield do differently than other games for their seasonal content? Let us know!

