If you’re excited for the new and upcoming Halo game, well it won’t be long until you can get your Spartan hands all over it, if only for a brief while before official release, as the developers 343 Industries have officially confirmed that the first technical preview will begin tomorrow, and invites are being sent out now.

Unfortunately for those who want to take a crack at the single player campaign in Halo Infinite, the technical preview is for Halo Infinite Multiplayer only and even then is a little limited in content. The preview will last from July 29th until August 1st, and will primarily focus on AI bots in PvE multiplayer matches and solo training.

However, more technical previews are planned for the future where there will also be the traditional PvP game modes. So if you don’t get in now or really want to try out PvP instead, don’t worry as there will be more chances down the line.

343 also revealed that they will be hosting a “first look” livestream on Twitch and YouTube later today, which will begin at 2pm PT (5pm ET / 10pm BST) and give us a quick look at the upcoming preview for Halo Infinite Multiplayer, what exactly will be happening, and how you can get in if you’re invited.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite Multiplayer? Have you signed up to be a Halo Insider? Have you been invited? Let us know!