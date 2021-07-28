With the current situation of the global chip shortage and graphics card shortages that have proven a massive problem throughout the year, many have been worried about what the future has in store for the next generation of graphics cards and processors from AMD. Thankfully, AMD has now confirmed that they are still on track for a 2022 launch of their RDNA3 GPUs and Zen 4 CPUs.

During their recent Q2 2021 investors call, CEO of AMD, Dr. Lisa Su, confirmed that their next-gen successors to the Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards and Ryzen 5000 series of processors will still be launching next year.

“We remain on-track to launch next-generation products in 2022, including our Zen 4 processors built with industry-leading 5nm process technology and our RDNA 3 GPUs,” said Su.

Although AMD has long been behind Nvidia on high-powered gaming hardware when it comes to their GPUs, their recent RX 6000 series has caught up quite significantly, and recent rumors point towards the Radeon 7000 series being a major contender for high-end performance on PC.

AMD’s next GPU series will feature the first Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design in the industry, which essentially increases core count significantly by using a chiplet design as it's getting increasingly difficult to pack high core counts onto a single chip. The RX 7900 XT is even rumored to feature 3 times the core count of the RX 6900 XT, at 15360 cores compared to 5120.

In terms of availability though, things still aren’t looking too great. AMD again confirmed that supply for their hardware will still be limited throughout the rest of 2021, but should start to improve by early 2022. Hopefully the rumored release of the RX 6600 XT next month and the RX 6600 soon after will help with that.

Current rumors also suggest that the next generation of Ryzen processors based on the Zen 4 architecture, known as Ryzen 7000 (because Ryzen 6000 series has reportedly been cancelled for desktop PCs), will feature IPC gains of up to 25% and reach clock speeds of around 5GHz.

We can also expect both the Radeon RX 7000 series and Ryzen 7000 series to launch simultaneously in Q4 2022. Although that may seem like a long time away, hopefully by then we’ll see much better stock for PC hardware by then and subsequently much less inflated prices for hardware.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next generation of AMD PC hardware? What are you most excited for? Radeon RX 7000 series or Ryzen 7000 series? Will you wait until then to upgrade? Or will/have you upgraded recently already? Let us know your thoughts!

