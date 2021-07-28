Today's the day that the indie sci-fi survival horror RPG known as Chernobylite finally comes out of Early Access. If you've been following the game for the past couple of years then today surely is an exciting day, but what are the PC system requirements and how demanding is it?

Previously, the developers already released some system specs upon Early Access launch, but since launching in Early Access they have improved and optimized the experience to allow for it to better utilize the hardware. So in celebration of today's official launch, here are the updated Chernobylite PC system requirements...

Chernobylite minimum system requirements - 30fps / Low graphics settings

*Official processor system requirements only listed Intel branded hardware, so we have provided our own specs for AMD CPUs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Chernobylite recommended system requirements - 30fps / Ultra graphics settings OR 60fps / High graphics settings

Chernobylite requires at least a GTX 1060 or RX 570 graphics card in order to meet the recommended system requirements and run at either 60fps on High graphics settings or 30fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. This should also be paired with either a Core i7-4790K or Ryzen 5 1600 processor and 16GB of RAM to get the best performance.

The minimum system requirements for Chernobylite require a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 660 or R7 260 in order to run at 30fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need either a Core i5-2500K or FX-8150 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory to match the minimum system specs.

Looking over the specs above, we recommend at least a 5 year old PC in order to run Chernobylite at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Chernobylite System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Chernobylite GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Chernobylite Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.