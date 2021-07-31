Despite the issues with PC hardware this year that has resulted in limited availability and inflated prices for graphics cards and processors new and old, the future of gaming monitors is looking pretty exciting with 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz screens on the horizon. But refresh rates aren’t always what gamers are looking for.

Unless you’re playing a competitive multiplayer game where reaction times and super-accurate frame rates are essential to getting an edge over your opponents, not many gamers will actually want high refresh rate monitors and instead opt for quality/resolution. So today, we want to break down the two biggest quality features in gaming monitors today: 4K and ultrawide.

Here comes today’s question then: given the choice, would you prefer to get a 4K monitor or a 1440p ultrawide? What are the benefits of each? And is the upgrade to 4K/Ultrawide truly worth it now? Or will it take a few more years before either becomes actually worth the cost?

Although many gamers today will own a 1080p monitor, higher resolutions are getting more and more popular, though admittedly that is due to price. Years ago 4K monitors were well above anyone’s sensible budget. Today, those prices are dramatically reduced, still expensive, but at least some models are in the budget range now.

The same goes for ultrawide monitors, and although most games are still taking a while to officially support ultrawide screens, some of the best out there already do and the results speak for themselves. When it works, ultrawide can provide significantly increased immersion in games that support it. And again, some models are now within the budget range.

But if you want to go 4K ultrawide that’s just not going to happen unless you have a whole heap of cash just lying around. Unfortunately for most gamers these days that is simply out of their budget range, and so have to settle between one or the other.

What do you think? Which is the better choice for gamers, 4K widescreen or 1440p ultrawide? What are the benefits of either choice? And is it worth upgrading to either of them from 1080p? Or is it better to wait a while still? Let’s debate!

