Pretty graphics and high frame rates are always nice, but not everyone has such a luxury. Especially in today’s climate of PC hardware, many are still stuck with old hardware that makes it difficult to run the latest games. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any games out there for low-end users.

So today we’re going to try and help those who don’t necessarily have the best hardware to play the latest games, and instead give them suggestions for older/well optimized titles that will run on just about anything. Because at the end of the day we’re all gamers who simply want to play some damn good games.

Just because we’re looking for games that run well on low-end hardware doesn’t mean we’re necessarily looking to suggest old games. Sure, just about anything with an electrical connection can play the original 1993 DOOM game now, but despite the reputation it has Fortnite runs remarkably well on all sorts of hardware.

A lot of indie games also have a very distinct art style that then lends to less than demanding graphics. Games like Shovel Knight, Hotline Miami, Terraria etc. all have very simple art styles and can practically run on anything you throw them at. But if you’re looking for a more single player RPG experience then you can’t get much better than Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

What do you think? What are the best games to play on a low-end PC? Are they mostly old games? Or are some of them just really well optimized for all types of PC configurations? Let’s debate!

