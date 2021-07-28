We may be a few months away from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get our zombie on with some action-packed games and explosive new titles. If you managed to pre-order a copy of the upcoming Left 4 Dead-successor Back 4 Blood, then you can start playing the Open Beta as early as next week!

The Back 4 Blood Open Beta begins on August 5th until August 9th for those who have pre-ordered the games. For everyone else though, the Open Beta kicks off on August 12th to August 16th. Check out the new Open Beta trailer below for a sneak peek as to what you can expect:

More specifically, the Open Beta will include 2 PvE Campaign maps, 2 PvP Swarm Mode maps, 5 different playable characters known as “Cleaners”, 6 playable enemies known as “Ridden”, the Fort Hope Communal Hub to explore, all weapons and gear you can access, plus cross-play and cross-gen support.

Last week it was revealed that Back 4 Blood would include several PC specific features that will make fans happy, including ultrawide monitor support, 4K resolution support, a wealth of graphics customization options and the holy grail itself: Nvidia DLSS support. Hopefully the game will eventually support AMD FSR as well.

There is currently no word on another planned Beta before the game’s official release on October 12th, so we’ll unfortunately have to wait over a month after the Beta ends before we can begin to wreak havoc on the undead yet again. B4B is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day one.

What do you think? Are you excited for Back 4 Blood? Will you be taking part in the Open Beta next week? Let us know!