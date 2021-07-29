The first official technical preview for the upcoming free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer is starting today, and the developers 343 Industries have given us a sneak peek as to what we can expect and how some actual multiplayer gameplay looks. Additionally, they have also revealed the PC graphics settings.

Yesterday, 343 put on a long livestream looking over and talking about various details regarding the Halo Infinite Multiplayer technical preview starting today. In it, they showed off our first look at an actual 4v4 Slayer match on one of the new maps called Live Fire. Skip to 1:19:22 in the video below to check it out.

But like we said above that’s not all, as early in the livestream the developers also showed off some of the settings players can expect in Halo Infinite when it launches later this year, including the various PC graphics settings. We didn’t get a super detailed look, but here’s a quick overview of all the PC graphics settings available in Halo Infinite…

Halo Infinite Graphics settings

Display

Field of View

Display Adapter

Display Monitor

Borderless Fullscreen

Window Size

Resolution Scale

UI Resolution Scale

Minimum Framerate

Maximum Framerate

Vsync

Limit Framerate on Loss of Focus

Graphics

Quality Preset

Anti-Aliasing

Texture Filtering

Ambient Occlusion

Texture Quality

Geometry Quality

Reflections

Depth of Field

Shadow Quality

Dynamic Lighting

Volumetric Fog

Sky Quality

Dynamic Wind

Decorator Quality

Effects Quality

Animation Quality

Terrain Quality

Simulation Quality

Flocks Quality

Async Compute

Shader Quality

Sensory

Motion Blur

Screen Shake

Exposure

Full Screen Effects

Speed Lines

CAS Sharpening

And that's all the graphics settings available in Halo Infinite! As you can see, they are surprisingly quite extensive. There's the usual quality options you might expect, but there are a few extra display settings that prove to be quite exciting like a Resolution Scale and UI Resolution Scale, plus a minimum and maximum frame rate limiter.

There's also a pretty extensive FOV slider going all the way up to 120 if you really want to go full xenomorph mode, and will surely delight PC players who like to play competitively.

It's also great to see a VRAM usage indicator, which seems to show Halo Infinite is a fairly well optimized game considering it's only using under 2GB of video memory at 4K Max graphics settings. This could be a bug for now, as it does seem a bit low, but the Halo games on PC have been running extremely well.

Unfortunately, it also confirms that there will be no Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR support - at least, for now that is - at launch, despite Halo Infinite support AMD FidelityFX CAS Sharpening.

343 Industries unfortunately haven't revealed the official system requirements yet despite the technical preview starting today. However, in the above settings we can see an RTX 2080 Ti is being used at 4K resolution with all graphics settings turned up to the maximum quality.

This means we can expect 4K 60fps gameplay on Ultra graphics settings in Halo Infinite with an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Hopefully 343 reveal the proper PC specs soon so we can see what kind of performance we can really expect our hardware to achieve.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Will you be trying it out in the technical preview this weekend? How do you feel about the PC graphics settings available? Let us know!

