Today's the day as the highly anticipated twin-stick Cyberpunk RPG shooter is finally launching on PC and consoles later. With the new release today we're taking a look at the official PC system requirements for The Ascent and just how demanding this game actually is...

First of all, the below specs looks to be pretty demanding, at least in terms of the recommended requirements. Considering The Ascent will be supporting ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS at launch, we assume the target of "High" graphics settings includes ray tracing.

It's a shame that the developers haven't included recommended specs for non-ray tracing, but we'll have to see what performance is like when the game officially releases later today. There also seems to be a pretty major disparity in performance on the minimum required GPU between Nvidia and AMD hardware.

With that said, let's take a look at the official The Ascent PC system requirements...

The Ascent minimum system requirements - 30fps / Low graphics settings / 1080p

*Official processor system requirements only listed Intel branded hardware, so we have provided our own specs for AMD CPUs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

The Ascent recommended system requirements - 60fps / High graphics settings / 1080p

Your PC will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as an RTX 2080 or RX 6800 XT paired with either a Core i9-9900K or Ryzen 7 3700X processor in order to match the recommended system requirements for The Ascent. You will also need 16GB of RAM in order to achieve 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

The Ascent will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 660 or R9 390X coupled with a Core i5-3470 or FX-8350 CPU and 8GB of system memory to match the minimum system requirements. This should then deliver 30fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Overall, looking at the specs above we recommend at least a 3 year old PC in order to play The Ascent at its best.

