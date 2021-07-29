Sony has been acquiring studios left right and centre recently, but one acquisition that sparked more intrigue than some others was that of Nixxes Software, a studio known for porting PC games of various Square Enix titles. Sony didn’t confirm at the time whether they would focus on porting more PlayStation games to PC, at least until now.

Nixxes Software has worked on PC ports for several Square Enix titles including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Hitman, Marvel's Avengers, and more. In a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO, Jim Ryan, said that they are excited to work with Nixxes on bringing more PlayStation exclusive games to the PC platform.

“We are still in the early stages of our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, but we are satisfied and look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that,” Ryan said, finally confirming that Nixxes will indeed be helping with PC ports of PlayStation games.

This should be exciting for those who have been eagerly awaiting the next PlayStation game to come to PC, which is so far rumored to be Uncharted 4 based on a leaked investor document from Sony. Ryan didn’t confirm whether that was the case, but we know more PC ports are definitely coming, though not to expect them at the same time as the launches on the PlayStation consoles.

After the rocky launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, the next PlayStation game to be released on the platform was Days Gone, which turned out to be a much better port on PC at launch. Hopefully Nixxes will help to alleviate those sorts of issues, though it's currently unclear if they will be the sole studio working on a PC port, or whether they will work in conjunction with the original developers as well.

In the same interview Ryan also commented on the supply issues related to the PlayStation 5 console, despite still being the fastest selling console launch in PlayStation history. Ryan mentioned that they are working very hard to get more units out there, but demand currently still exceeds supply.

What do you think? Are you excited for more PlayStation PC ports? Do you think Nixxes will help speed up the process/improve quality? What games do you think will be ported next? Let us know!

